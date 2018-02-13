»»CENTRAL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL DEFEATS BRIARWOOD, ADVANCES TO STATE REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Tommy DiCostanzo

The Tuscaloosa Central High School girls’ basketball team defeated Briarwood Christian School 56-30 on Monday night in the sub-regional round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s class 5A state tournament.

The win advanced the team to the regional semifinals of the tournament to face Calera High School. Calera earned a sub-regional victory over Booker T. Washington High School on Monday night.

The regional semifinal game between Central and Calera will be played on the campus of Alabama State University in Montgomery on Friday, Feb. 16. The remaining teams are four wins away from a state championship.

The Central High School team hopes to improve on last season’s tournament run, which ended with a loss to Sylacauga High School 52-37 in the regional semifinals.