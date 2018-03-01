»»CENTRAL FALCONS HEADING TO STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Shannon Angel

Central High School in Tuscaloosa had a season-defining win against Scottsboro High School during the Class 5A state semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The Scottsboro Wildcats took an early lead, but the Central Falcons ended the first quarter with a three-pointer by Conojah Jones, bringing the score to 13-10. By halftime, Central was up 33-20.

The Central Falcons kept their stride in the second half, ending the game with a 56-49 win.

Central will play Charles Henderson High School for the Class 5A state championship on Saturday, March 3.

“This is a proud time for the city of Tuscaloosa,” said Michael Rivers, the team’s head coach.

“We don’t want to be the Buffalo Bills,” Rivers said. “We don’t want to keep getting here and can’t win. We have two teams in the final, with Paul Bryant and the Central Lady Falcons, so this is a proud moment for our system.”