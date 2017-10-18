»»CENTRAL ELEMENTARY CELEBRATES NEW AND IMPROVED SCHOOL LIBRARY

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Tanner Ary

Central Elementary School celebrated its library’s grand re-opening on Monday.

The Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education supplied the multi-million dollar library facility with $50,000 worth of books.

Along with that money, Central Elementary Library Media Specialist Stephanie Frost used some of her own funds to load up the library with popular student requests.

Frost said the students are already excited about all their new reading opportunities that have come about due to the expansion of the school library.

“It’s really exciting, last week I went one on one with our upper level students and I had them tell me what they wanted to read and what they were interested in,” Frost said. “I hand selected a book for each of them, and the excitement of not only them having a new book, but also something that they were actually interested in was really rewarding.”

Superintendent Mike Daria said that he is positive that Central Elementary School’s reading scores will surge as a result of this project.