»»CATHOLIC SOCIAL SERVICES OFFERS HELP FOR THOSE IN NEED

Catholic Social Services of West Alabama has had a goal of ending poverty since it opened its doors in 1989, offering those who are homeless food, clothing, education and more so they can get back on their feet.

Director Misty Moon said she’s elated their work is making such an impact.

“My favorite thing is that (Catholic Social Services) doesn’t require you to go through months of coaching to be able to get assistance,” she said. “They will look at the situation and determine who is most in need, and every week it’s based on donations.”

The organization packs and donates more than 24 bags a week filled with canned goods and meals for families in need.

“We receive our bread mainly from Panera Bread,” said Administrative Assistant Sister Princess Mary Dawson. “It’s been a real blessing. We get our meat and some of our other staples from West Alabama Food Bank in Northport, and we’re looking forward to getting other things we need this coming school year.”

Dawson said summer months are harder for families because children aren’t getting fed in school.

“Kids like to snack,” she said. “We try to get stuff like that from the food bank, or sometimes people like to bring it in.”

Learn more about volunteering, donating or getting assistance at csstuscaloosa.org.