»»CASE DROPPED AGAINST FORMER PASTOR CHARGED IN WIFE’S DEATH

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Prosecutors have decided to drop their case against a former Alabama pastor who was accused of killing his wife.

The state attorney general’s office said in a news release Monday that prosecutors don’t have enough evidence to move forward with the prosecution of Richard Shahan. He was charged in the July 2013 stabbing death of his wife, Karen.

Shahan had pleaded not guilty and his trial was set to begin next month.

Karen Shahan was found dead in the couple’s house in Homewood. Richard Shahan worked as a minister to children and families at First Baptist Church of Birmingham at the time.

Shahan was arrested in January 2014. The Jefferson County district attorney’s office indicted him but recused itself in December and asked the attorney general’s office to take over.