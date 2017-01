By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison MacLean

Man’s best friend is now the best part of some patients days. The Hand In Paw organization has a simple mission, to connect loving animals with loving people. Hundreds of therapy dogs visit hospitals, hospice and juvenile detention centers.

Therapy dogs provide physical contact and mental stimulation, along with entertainment and a cuddly companion.

To donate or volunteer for Hand In Paw, visit handinpaw.org