A fatal car accident in Walker County has claim the life of one person this morning after a car plunged off a bridge on I-22 near Cordova and into the Warrior River.

I-22 eastbound, near the 75 mile marker, had been shut down for several hours earlier as emergency crews worked to pull the car from the water.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing to investigate the accident and we hope to have more details later today.