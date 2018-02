The Citgo on Bryant Drive near the University of Alabama campus has a huge cleanup job today after a vehicle crashed into the store’s building Thursday evening.

Witnesses said the car smashed into the gas station, pulled out and sped off.

Today, Citgo showed us the video of the crash.

Tuscaloosa Police said they’re searching for the driver. If you have any information on the incident, please contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.