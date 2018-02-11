»»CAPSTONE VILLAGE RESIDENTS TEAM UP WITH MUSIC AND MEMORY

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Alejandra Tenorio

Residents at Capstone Village are using music to bring back beautiful memories.

Music & Memory trains nursing home staff and elder health care professionals on creating playlists and incorporating music into a patient’s life in hopes to improve the quality of life of alzheimer’s and dementia patients.

The nonprofit provides personalized playlists on iPads and bluetooth speakers. The organization plans to incorporate waterproof speakers to showers and bath areas at Capstone Village.

According to Sarah Loper, president of Music & Memory, an individual’s favorite song can help bring back memories and emotions from their past.

“Our brains are hardwired to connect music to long term memories so being able to listen to their favorite song may bring them back to their wedding day or when their babies were born.” Loper said. “It can help bring back memories they may have forgotten.”

Capstone Village is the first senior resident in Tuscaloosa to take team up with Music & Memory. This year marks the one year anniversary of the nonprofit organization.