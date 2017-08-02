»»CAPSTONE RURAL HEALTH CENTER OFFERING WALKER COUNTY BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

The Capstone Rural Health Center in Walker County is teaming up with the Alabama Power Service Organization once again for its annual Back to School Supply Drive.

Shannon Williamson with the rural health center said they’re giving away backpacks loaded up with school essentials.

“We’re just excited just to be able to offer backpacks that are filled with school supplies, a T-shirt, because we all understand how hard it is,” Williamson said. “Especially if you have more than one child.”

This year’s event is 9 a.m. Friday at Parrish High School in Walker County, out on the football field. If there’s rain, the event will move inside the school.

Students attending Jasper City and Walker County school systems are eligible for backpacks. For more information, click here.