»»CAPSTONE COLLEGE OF NURSING HOLDS DISASTER TRAINING

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Jessica Davis

The Capstone College of Nursing hosted it’s third annual disaster simulation on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The College of Nursing collaborated with external sources, such as paramedics and EMT’s to provide a realistic learning experience for everyone involved. High school students from the Tuscaloosa community pretended to be patients in a disaster situation.

“I’m sure it’s difficult to put all of this together, but when else would you get this experience? Besides in a real disaster, which you wouldn’t want to be your first, it’s nice to get this experience before the real thing,” said Laura Parisi, a senior nursing student at The University of Alabama.

This fast paced and frantic event is used to help teach nursing students how to make quick decisions and prioritize critically injured patients during real disaster situations.