»»CAPSTONE AGENCY STAYS UP ALL NIGHT FOR A GOOD CAUSE

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

The Capstone Agency hosted their 24-hour pro vbono marketing marathon, The CreateAthon, Friday to assist nonprofits throughout Birmingham and Tuscaloosa.

Seventy-five members of the Capstone Agency stayed all night in Reese Phifer Hall on the campus of the University of Alabama to help nonprofits get help they’d be hard-pressed to find on their own.

Capstone Agency developed communications plans, logos and promotional material for the organizations.

“We chose the nonprofits and the leadership team worked behind the scenes writing press releases to get our name out there and what we are doing,” said Lindsay Rudoff, Director of Pro Bono Capstone Agency.

The Capstone Agency worked all night to make the most creative plans to help get the organizations the resources they need.