»»CAMERAS INSTALLED IN COUNTY WILL CATCH ILLEGAL WASTE DUMPERS

Tuscaloosa County officials say they’re seeing more trash along their roadsides and items illegally dumped, and they want it stopped.

Solid Waste Director Jim Patrie said his agency is installing cameras around the county so they can catch anyone dumping waste where it does not belong.

“We’ve had a elevated illegal dumping throughout the county,” Patrie said. “And we need to stem that and hopefully we’ll be successful with our surveillance camera.”

Most waste dumped illegally is construction debris, he said.

Anyone caught dumping waste faces a first-time fine of more than $200. Subsequent fines cost $500.