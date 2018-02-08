»»CAGAN CAMPBELL SIGNS WITH JACKSONVILLE STATE

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Annie Milbourn

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, many athletes in the Tuscaloosa area made the choice on where they would spend their athletic career for the upcoming years.

Cagan Campbell, a senior cornerback and return specialist from Hillcrest High School, signed with Jacksonville State University. At 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing at 170 pounds, he was a four-year starter.

“I’m very excited, this is something I’ve worked for, for a very long time, and now it’s finally here and I’m just ready to make my parents and my coaches and everybody else proud of me,” Campbell said.

During his senior year, he had 63 total tackles including 49 solos, three interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Campbell said it’s exciting for him to make all the Hillcrest people proud. His teammates have helped him in this journey by pushing him to work.

“They push me everyday at practice to be the best that I can be because they know what I can do, and they want me to be the best player I can be,” Campbell said.