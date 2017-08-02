»»BUSINESS OWNERS, RESIDENTS BATTLING OVER LATE-NIGHT BAR COMPLAINTS

Restaurant by day, bar by night: That’s how many of Tuscaloosa’s most popular businesses operate near the University of Alabama.

But residents who live close to one of Tuscaloosa’s most popular night spots say they’ve had enough.

People living in the Pinehurst neighborhood on 17th Avenue and Tuscaloosa’s historic district sandwiched between UA and downtown Tuscaloosa are complaining about the influx of noise.

But restaurant, bar and property owners said they must do what’s best for their businesses.

Tuscaloosa’s city leaders are looking at whether or not businesses in the university area can be both a restaurant and a bar, and how close those are allowed to homes.

Right now, the council’s administration and policy committee is considering a plan that restricts businesses from serving alcohol after hours if they’re within 200 feet of a residence.

If that ordinance is enacted, it could have a big impact on some of Tuscaloosa’s most popular night spots including Innisfree Irish Pub, Moe’s Original Barbecue and other restaurant-bar hybrids.

Associate Director of Planning Ashley Crites said the details are still being worked out.

“The City Council asked two weeks ago to come back and show a buffer area where bars, entertainment spaces and gastro pubs would be prohibited,” Crites said. “In the grand scheme of our discussion about bars and restaurants and entertainment, this is a citywide ordinance. It’s not just for downtown.”

Home and business owners made their cases to the committee Tuesday afternoon. Property owners told the council it’d be hard renting to profitable tenants if restaurants can’t serve alcohol into the night or hire bands so they can compete with downtown businesses.

But people who live nearby said they just want some peace and quiet. Historic district resident Kelly Fittz said more restrictions would keep her neighborhood peaceful.

“What we would really like to see is implementation of a quiet zone that would prevent some late-night activity of restaurants and bars or anything like that from being too close to our residences,” she said.

Homeowners said they blame drunk college students for late-night break-ins, a problem that would not exist if there were no bars nearby.