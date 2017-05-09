»»BUSINESS OWNERS BLAST 3000 BAR AND ASK THE CITY TO REVOKE IT’S BUSINESS LICENSE

23 Year Old Branden Moss was shot and killed Sunday morning in the parking lot across the street from the 3000 Bar off Bryant Drive in Tuscaloosa.

Investigators say Moss was giving aid to a man who was assaulted by four others.

He was then shot by 26 year old Markis Russell several times.

Russell was arrested and charged with Murder, Shooting Into An Occupied Vehicle and Certain Persons Forbidden To Posses A Pistol.

During Tuesday night’s Tuscaloosa City Council Meeting, Business Owners voiced their concerns about 3000 Bar to the Council.

“the way they are operating is controlling the area, with the age and the clientele they have and the way they conducting business is against the law” says Business Owner Tim Olive.

Olive and several other business owners are asking the City to shut 3000 Bar down for good.

“ABC needs to pull their Alcohol License and then the City needs to revoke their Business License” says Olive.

City Leaders have their own concerns about 3000 Bar.

“3000 Bar had not renewed their Business License, they were not authorized to operate as a business in the City Of Tuscaloosa” says District 4, Tuscaloosa City Councilman Matt Calderone.

The shooting happened just after 3 A.M. after the bar closed.

“But, immediately after a Homicide Investigation, which they did not fully comply with, they went and got their Business License from the City Of Tuscaloosa. We now have to go through Legal process to potentially review that, we need the recommendation of our Revenue Director to take a look at their business license” says Calderone.

The fate of 3000 Bar will be up for discussion next Tuesday to see how the City will proceed.