»»BUSINESS COMPETITION FOSTERS INNOVATION, ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN TUSCALOOSA

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Chandler Gory

This week, entrepreneurs from around Tuscaloosa gathered at the Tuscaloosa River Market to deliver their best business pitch in hopes of winning a $1,000 prize.

Tuscaloosa-area entrepreneurs participated in the River Pitch Business Idea Competition on Tuesday, Nov. 14. There were eight booths with three business executives each, and participants had three minutes or less to deliver their pitch. The winners from each booth were awarded $1,000, but all participants received business contacts and resources to help develop their ideas.

“I think that it’s a learning opportunity for everybody and what it’s doing is helping the Tuscaloosa and the greater area build the entrepreneurship community and that’s why it’s so important,” said Theresa Welbourne with the Alabama Entrepreneurship Institute. “You have to have an idea before you can start a business. They’re able to pitch their ideas; they’re able to get feedback.”

River Pitch is sponsored by both the Alabama Entrepreneurship Institute and the EDGE Entrepreneurship Center, both of which are extensions of The University of Alabama Culverhouse College of Commerce, the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and the City of Tuscaloosa.

The competition is part of the Tuscaloosa area’s celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week, which takes place Nov. 13-19.

Global Entrepreneurship Week aims to foster entrepreneurial activity in over 160 countries. The week looks to connect those interested in starting their own business with potential collaborators, mentors and investors.