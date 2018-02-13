»»BURGLAR BREAKS INTO JEWELRY STORE, TAKES OFF WITH FAKES

Diamonds are forever, but you’d better not take these to an appraiser.

Tuscaloosa Police said around 4 a.m. this morning they got an alarm call from Gillis Jewelers on McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa.

When they arrived, police found the front door shattered and around 50 gift sets laid out for Valentine’s Day buyers missing.

You’d think the store would be out thousands of dollars in diamonds and gold, but actually they lost only about $1,000. How? The jewelry stolen were fake display-only pieces, and are worth about $20 apiece.

But it’s still a crime, and police are already on the hunt for those responsible.

“I’m glad that they did not make off with some valuable jewelry, but still the crime is the same,” said Lt. Teena Richardson with the Tuscaloosa Police Department. “It’s a third-degree burglary.”

If you have any information on the crime, please contact Tuscaloosa Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.