»»BULLETPROOF BACKPACKS? THEY’RE AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO PAY

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

In the wake of the latest school shooting in Parkland, Florida, many parents are looking for ways they can protect their children.

Enter companies like BulletBlock, Blue Stone Safety Products and Leatherback Gear, marketing bulletproof backpacks and backpack inserts for students and others wanting a little peace of mind.

Prices range from under $100 to more than $500, depending on your options. Many companies offer products made and manufactured in the U.S., and others ship from overseas.

Some schools may be apprehensive of allowing such products inside, as most contain metal components and are on the heavy side, so if you’re interested in buying a bulletproof item, ask your school’s administration before making a purchase.