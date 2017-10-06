»»BUILDINGS EVACUATED AFTER REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE ON UA CAMPUS

Some tense moments this morning on the campus of the University of Alabama after the UAPD received a report of a suspicious package being placed in a mailbox behind the Rose Administration Building on University Blvd.

Police responded to the scene around 8:10 a.m. and evacuated Rose Administration as well as Adams Hall and the East Annex. A campus-wide alert was sent out at 9:10 a.m. informing campus of what was taking place,

An all clear was given at 10:20 a.m. after authorities determined the package contained clothing.

The FBI, a postal inspector and the Tuscaloosa Bomb Squad assisted in this morning’s incident.