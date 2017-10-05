»»BUHL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TO RECEIVE LED SIGN

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Michaela Hancock

Buhl Elementary School will receive an LED sign to put in front of the school. The school will program the sign with news of different events and other information.

“As parents come to drop their kids off or pick their kids up, it’s a way to communicate. It’s also a way to communicate with that community,” said District 1 Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Stan Acker.

Buhl Elementary School is located in District 4, but many students from District 1 attend the school so Acker and District 4 Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Reginald Murray have agreed to split the cost of the sign.