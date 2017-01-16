»»BUCKMASTERS OFFERS CHILDREN A RARE CHANCE AT HUNTING

Critically ill and disabled children and adults who have a passion for hunting are often stuck at home when they’d rather be wandering the woods. But thanks to Buckmasters American Deer Foundation they can get back in the game.

The Sedgefield plantation in Dallas County has been the site for the Buckmasters American Deer Foundation’s Annual Life Hunts Classic. This unique event started back in 1987.

The three-day classic is dedicated to giving critically ill and disabled children and adults a chance to hunt again.

Alabama natives and Major League Baseball pitchers David Robertson and Craig Kimbrel are big supporters of the classic.

“The families and kids are so excited to be down here, how often do children with these kinds of severe disabilities get to go out and go hunting?” Robertson said. “That’s what its all about, for these guys that come down here and put in so much work and get these ground lines ready weeks in advance and do everything they can so that these kids can have a positive hunt.”

Kimbrel said it’s been a great experience.

“Its my fifth year being here, David (Robertson) invited me out five years ago, and I just fell in love with what they do here, with how they treat the kids,” Kimbrel said. “The time they get to have and the excitement the kids have on their face, its very enjoyable every year.”

The foundation provides all participants with special equipment and resources needed to hunt. Everything is free to them including getting their deer mounted.

“We’re just glad to be here and do what we do,” said David Sullivan, Director of Disabled Hunter Services for Buckmasters.

Robertson said he’s honored to be able to participate in the Life Hunt Classic.

“These children are going through so much that I think that its only fitting that we come down here and spend a little time and help them out and try and ease them through a nice fun hunt,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said hunting is a great experience for children who are up for the task.

“Well if they like hunting it has a huge impact,” Sullivan said. “And we have kids come in here that never hunted before and find out they love it. It takes their minds of the illness.”

And offers a challenge for kids who are often searching for one.

“The only limitation is in the mind,” Sullivan said. “I had a child awhile back that was on a ventilator. We had to take his dad, mom and a nurse with him along with the guide, and at one point we even has a camera guy with him. He was successful.”