»»BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS GREET BASKETBALL PLAYERS WITH PEP RALLY

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Laura Johnson

Paul W. Bryant High School was welcomed back with cheers from students and teachers Monday morning.

The school held a pep rally to honor their boys’ basketball team after they defeated Parker High School in Birmingham on Saturday.

The players were introduced NBA-style to honor them for their hard work and determination.

“To when I was a coach manager you have influenced a group of young guys, you have got them to listen to you and to be disciplined so to me as a coach it means a lot more,” Bryant head coach Shon Peck-Love said.

The 6A state champions defeated Parker High School 48-44, giving the school its first state championship in basketball.

“Coming together we had to put our egos aside and learn to play with each other. And when we did that, we all had one common goal which was to win state championships so when we put everything aside we achieved our goal,” Bryant Basketball Player Dylan Robertson said.