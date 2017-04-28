»»BRYANT HIGH CELEBRATES ITS GRADUATES

Paul W. Bryant High School honored their seniors and their post-graduation plans with a special ceremony Thursday.

Principal Linda Harper offered students plenty of good advice for the future, along with tips for succeeding beyond high school.

Students said it’s been great having faculty and teachers who care so much.

“They just want to make sure they support us and we’re successful in every step that we said,” said Bryant senior Alice Ponta. “They’ve supported us nonstop, making sure we have plans after high school and being there 100 percent for us, and this really shows that.”

Bryant High’s graduation rate has risen from 72 percent in 2012-13 to 91 percent for the 2015-16 school year.