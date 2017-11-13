»»BRYANT-DENNY STADIUM TO TEST METAL DETECTORS SATURDAY

The University of Alabama announced Monday they will test the use of metal detectors at this Saturday’s football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Metal detectors are now mandatory in NFL and MLB stadiums and are used in several other college stadiums in the United States.

University officials say walk-through metal detectors and wands will be placed at selected gates around the stadium and will be used to keep out items such as weapons, umbrellas, noisemakers and outside food/drink.

Fans are being asked to remove any objects from pockets or clothing prior to going through the detectors.