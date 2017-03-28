»»BRYANT BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM HONORED WITH PARADE

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Erica Wright

Bryant High School boys’ basketball team is getting a parade in their honor after winning the state championship.

The Bryant boys’ basketball team was crowned state champions earlier this month after defeating Parker High School 48-44.

The parade is set for April 8 at 9 a.m.

The parade will run from downtown Tuscaloosa to Government Plaza and will be followed by a presentation of players and coaches at 9:45 a.m. at the Government Plaza stage.

Bryant High School principal Linda Harper said this is a positive thing for the team as well as the school, so they deserve to be celebrated.

“This is something very positive for the young men,” Harper says. “They have done something that very few people have done. This is a celebration not just about winning a championship, but young men doing positive things in our community so I think it’s important for us to celebrate that.”

Following the presentation players will meet and greet fans.