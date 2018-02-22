»»BRYANT BOYS’ BASKETBALL HEADED BACK TO STATE SEMIFINAL

Two of the top ranked 6A basketball programs in the state of Alabama, Paul Bryant High School and Hillcrest High School, faced off in the 6A Central Regional Finals in Montgomery on Wednesday. Bryant defeated the Patriots 53-49 and will advance to the state semifinals.

Led by Daviyon Dennis with 16 points, the Stampede got off to a hot start leading the game by 11-points at halftime and 18-points at the end of the third quarter.

Tournament MVP Jared Sherfield recorded six points, five rebounds, and three assists.

The Patriots led a fourth-quarter comeback outscoring the Stampede 22-8 during the final eight minutes of action. However, the rally was not enough to defeat the defending 6A state champions, Paul Bryant High School. The Stampede are headed to Birmingham for their second straight appearance in the state semifinals. The game marked Bryant’s fourth win over Hillcrest this season.

Paul Bryant will take on Parker in the 6A semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Legacy Arena.