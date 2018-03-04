»»BROOKWOOD MIDDLE CELEBRATES NEW SOFTBALL FIELD

Friday was the official ribbon cutting ceremony for Brookwood Middle School’s brand new softball field.

Students and faculty have been waiting for this day since the school opened in 2003. The community pitched in heavily for the construction of the softball field and players worked hard for the field to look its best before the big day.

“Our girls our first week of practice came out here and got on their hands and knees and picked weeds and picked rocks,” said Sarah Hutson, the Brookwood softball coach. “Because they took pride in their field and they wanted it to look sharp when we had our first game.”

Since the school opened, the team has had to commute 15 minutes away to practice. Now, they just have to walk outside. The team also played their first game today on the brand new field.

“It’s like our home now,” said softball player Karlee Pierson. “The other field at the ballpark, anybody could use it. But this is our field and our home.”