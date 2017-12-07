»»BROOKWOOD CELEBRATES NATIONAL MINER DAY

WVUA 23 WEB WRITER

KHALIL CHAPMAN

Today is national “Coal Miner Appreciation Day.” Tuscaloosa’s own, Henry’s Burgers and Cream in Brookwood is honoring local coal miners by giving them and their families 10 percent off of their checks.

Restaurant manager, Alix Hatter says these miners have helped make the restaurant what it is today.

“They are such a staple of our business,” Hatter says. “This community supports us so much and makes Henry’s, you know, the place that we are.”

“They will do anything they can for you,” said mining electrician, Stephen Gibson. “It’s like a big family.”

This is Henry’s first year acknowledging National Coal Miner Appreciation Day, but they intend to keep the tradition alive.