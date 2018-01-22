»»BREAKING NEWS: HUMAN REMAINS IDENTIFIED AS EMMETT KYZER

Human remains found off of Ed Stevens Rd by loggers in March of 2017 in Tuscaloosa County have been identified as missing man 82-year-old Emmett Kyzer according to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

Witnesses and evidence support that Kyzer was beaten and stabbed at his residence before being dumped at the Ed Stephens Road location. Clifford Sinclair Madison is still being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on the murder charge related to Kyzer’s death after being arrested yesterday.

Kyzer went missing back in June of 2016 from his home on Keenes Mill Road.