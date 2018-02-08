»»BRAEDEN ROYAL SIGNS WITH SAMFORD

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Anthony Zapata

At Tuscaloosa County High School, 6-foot-3-inch, 270-pound senior defensive lineman Braeden Royal, son of former Alabama and NFL linebacker Andre Royal inked with the Samford Bulldogs.

“Really, I just, I just love the school,” Royal said. “I love it there, all of the times I’ve been down there, It felt like home. I love the coaches there and I love the tradition. It’s really special, you know, this is one of my lifelong dreams. I’ve always wanted to sign on signing day, you know it just feels amazing right now.”

Last season, Royal recorded 57 total tackles, seven for loss and four sacks.

“He’s a dynamic player, he does everything right,” said John Holliday, head coach at TCHS. “We talk about being a winner on and off the field, he’s a winner all the time in life. He’s going to do great things at Samford, he’s that type of person and that type of player.”