»»BRADLEY BOZEMAN, NIKKI HEGSTETTER GUSH ABOUT ENGAGEMENT, FOOTBALL AND MORE

It was the proposal seen ’round the world, on the heels of the game seen ’round the world — well, the football world at least.

University of Alabama football center Bradley Bozeman added one celebration on top of another when he proposed to his girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter mere moments after the Crimson Tide cinched an overtime win in the National Championship against Georgia.

On Thursday, Bozeman and Hegstetter stopped by WVUA 23 News at 6:00 to gush over their engagement, their love and their plans for the future.