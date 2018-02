By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Sarah Fowerbaugh

University of Alabama’s Brad Thomas has been named Officer of the Year by the Tuscaloosa Exchange Club. Thomas has worked in law enforcement for 14 years, including 4 and a half years with the SWAT team and Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Thomas also spent six years with UAPD. UAPD presented an award and a medal to Thomas, and the Exchange Club also gave Thomas a plaque for his courage in the line of duty.