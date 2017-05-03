»»BOYS & GIRLS CLUB HAS A NEW LEADER

Pam Parker, a former University Of Alabama Administrator is filling a void at West Alabama Boys And Girls Club.

It was left behind by former President Tony Bush.

Bush was arrested for Possession Of Child Pornography in March, but none of the images Investigators found were related to the Boys And Girls Club.

The center closed it’s doors during the investigation.

It reopened April 3rd.

“We’re only looking forward. Things are really in good shape. I am so pleased with personnel. The programs they’re providing to the children everything is really in good shape” says Pam Parker, Interim President & CEO for the West Alabama Boys And Girls Club.

The Center serves around 285 students.

Parker says during the summer, the number can double.

Parker will remain Interim President until the Board finds a permanent replacement.