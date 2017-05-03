»»BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB IS GETTING SET FOR SUMMER

The interim president of the West Alabama Boys and Girls Club says she’s got a strong vision for the organization’s future.

Pam Parker replaced former president Tony Bush, who resigned after he was arrest on child porn charges in March. Police said images were found in Bush’s possession, but none were related to the Boys and Girls Club.

“We’re only looking forward,” Parker said. “Things are really in good shape. I am so pleased with the personnel that’s here, and the programs they’re providing to the children.”

Parker said she and her staff will continue serving the club’s 285 children, and is ensuring summer programs are in place, because the number could double while school’s out.

She will hold the interim president position until a new president is chosen.