»»BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB CEO: ORGANIZATION CHANGING FOR THE BETTER

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Sonya Haines

The Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama’s CEO Kim Turner said she’s making changes for the better.

“When I came to the club I met great families and wonderful kids and an awesome staff really dedicated to serving these children,” Turner said. “That was a great platform to start with and the rest of it will take care of itself and we just needed to focus on serving our kids.”

One of Turner’s main goals this year is to focus more on teenagers with her program Training Teens for Tomorrow.

The program takes students on college visits and conferences to not only help them graduate high school, but also to plan for the future.

Turner said she’s vowed to move forward and make a difference for the children since replacing the former CEO, Anthony Bush, last March after being arrested for having child pornography on his work computer.

Turner said she wants to give the children every opportunity to succeed in life, from teaching children how to excel in school, to living a healthy lifestyle.

She also ensures that the safety of the children will always be their number one priority.

In spite of the troubling events that unraveled in March, Turner believes it has been the great families and their kids that has allowed them to move forward.