»»BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA CELEBRATES 107 YEARS

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

The Boy Scouts of America celebrated 107 years of scouting in America on Wednesday. In West Alabama, the Black Warrior Council celebrated 95 years of benefiting the community.

Executive Director of the Black Warrior Council Bill Gosselin said their council serves 12 counties in West/Central Alabama and the scouts have about 80 units in the area.

That means more than 3,500 boys in the scouts, and more than 900 dedicated volunteers.

To get your child involved in the Boy Scouts, visit BeAScout.org.