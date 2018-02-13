»»BOOK BONANZA COLLECTS 1,500 VOLUMES FOR BLACK BELT STUDENTS

Reading is an important learning and development tool for young people, but not everyone has easy access to books. Schools in the Alabama Black Belt will soon have access to hundreds of new books for their students thanks to the Black Belt Book Bonanza.

The 13 counties that make up the Alabama Black Belt are some of the poorest counties in the United States, and are in need of age-appropriate books for their schools. That is where the Books for the Alabama Black Belt campaign comes in.

“They don’t have money to purchase books, and a lot of these children do not have books in their homes,” said Sally Brown from the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development.

The book drive is collecting age appropriate books for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Brown said they especially lack middle school books, and titles like those by Dr. Seuss are perfect donations.

The books are distributed to 53 schools, and so far 1,500 books have already been collected during the 2018 drive. However, Brown said that “the sky is the limit” and they are still accepting donations. “One for every child in the Black Belt.”

To donate a book, visit one of the many donation sites on The University of Alabama’s campus: Bidgood Hall, Gorgas Library, Smith Hall, and Nott Hall, or make donations at 621 Greensboro Ave. in downtown Tuscaloosa.

The book drive is running from now until Feb. 23.

