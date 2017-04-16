»»BODY FOUND ON BRIDGE AVENUE IN NORTHPORT

Northport Police say a body was found Sunday evening at the corner of Bridge Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Northport.

Northport Police Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide is on the scene as both agencies work to determine the identity of the body and where it came from.

Police say this does not seem to be related to a traffic accident.

The current scene at Bridge Acenue and MLK in Northport. Will keep you updated a story more information becomes available @wvua23 pic.twitter.com/ACo0KMBgAo — Kailey McCarthy (@Kailey_McCarthy) April 17, 2017

