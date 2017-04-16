Trending
WVUA23
»»BODY FOUND ON BRIDGE AVENUE IN NORTHPORT

BODY FOUND ON BRIDGE AVENUE IN NORTHPORT

0
By on Local, News

Northport Police say a body was found Sunday evening at the corner of Bridge Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Northport.

Photo by Tony Humphries/WVUA 23

Northport Police Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide is on the scene as both agencies work to determine the identity of the body and where it came from.

Police say this does not seem to be related to a traffic accident.

Photo by WVUA 23’s Kailey McCarthy

Photo by WVUA 23’s Kailey McCarthy

 

This article will be updated as additional details become available.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.