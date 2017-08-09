»»BODY FOUND OFF HIGHWAY 171 THIS AFTERNOON; NO FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating a body found off Highway 171 this afternoon, but said they don’t believe foul play was involved.

Authorities said the body of a 51-year-old man was discovered in the 12000 block of Highway 171, near a small lake on private property.

The man did not appear to live at that location, investigators said, and his cause of death has not yet been determined but it doesn’t appear to involve foul play.

The victim’s name will be released after notification of his next of kin.