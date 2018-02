By WVUA 23 Web Writer Kalie Drago

The body of an unidentified woman was discovered near Park Dunn Road on the evening of Feb. 6.

Walker County Sheriff Jim Underwood said the body was discovered around 6 p.m by a railroad employee. The body was found 40 feet from the railroad track with no visible injuries.

The body was taken to Huntsville for an autopsy, but police do not suspect foul play.

This is a developing story so as more information becomes available, the story will be updated.