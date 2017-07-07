»»BOB’S VICTORY GRILLE CLOSED FOR BUISNESS

TUSCALOOSA – According to a note taped to the front door, Bob’s Victory Grille in Midtown Village is closed for good.

The note reads, “This location of Bob’s Victory Grille will be closing its doors for the last time on Saturday, July 1st.”

Victory Grille opened in early 2011 and featured coal-fired brick oven pizzas and Paninis with full menu of soups, salads, wings and more.

No reason has been given as to why the restaurant closed all the sudden.

The popular bama fan hang out was home to ‘Hey Coach’ and ‘The Nick Saban Show’ which broadcast from the Midtown Village location each Thursday night during football season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Bob plans to host the shows at one of his other restaurants in the area.

Baumhower’s still has one open location in Tuscaloosa on Courtney Dr. near Skyland Blvd and Interstate 20/59. The old location on Harper Lee Dr. beside the Hampton Inn that was closed for renovations is set to open back up on July 12 but will only be open for dinner.