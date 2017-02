For the 5th time since March 2009 the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team will be heading to Tuscaloosa to perform in 2018.

The aerobatic team will be one of the big acts at the Tuscaloosa Air Show on April 14th and 15th at the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport.

“The Blue Angels deciding once again to come back to Tuscaloosa is a testament to our engaging, supportive community,” said Mayor Walt Maddox. “The community, volunteers and partnering agencies take great pride in our regional shows.”