»»BLAST FROM THE PAST: CRIMSON VILLAGE HOSTS VINTAGE CAR SHOW

Today some Tuscaloosa residents got a blast from the past, thanks to a vintage car show at Crimson Village.

The event at the assisted living community offered residents a chance to look at the old and the new: older models lined up next to their modern-day counterparts.

Program Director Stephanie McGuire said the event wasn’t just for show-and-tell.

“On the memory care unit, there’s so many who can’t remember things going on right now, but they can go back in time,” she said. “This brings back all kinds of memories for them.”