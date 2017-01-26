»»BLACK WARRIOR BREWING HOSTING SECOND ANNUAL CHILI COOK-OFF

If you’re a fan of chili, Black Warrior Brewing Co. is hosting an event this weekend you won’t want to miss.

CHILI COOK-OFF Where: Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa

When: Saturday 6-9 p.m.

How much: $20 to enter competition, $5 for regular admission

For more: blackwarriorbrewing.com

Once again, the brewery is partnering with Tuscaloosa’s One Place for their Chili Cook-Off. The event features a professional judge, a judge from Black Warrior Brewing and a judge from One Place deciding the winner, but there will also be a people’s choice winner.

Black Warrior co-owner Eric Hull said the cook-off is a great way to give back.

“This is one of the many charities we partner with,” Hull said. “We did it with them last year, and they are on board again this year to help us out with it.”

Those wanting to register for the competition are asked to email or visit the brewery at 2216 University Blvd. in Tuscaloosa.