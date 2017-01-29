»»BLACK WARRIOR BREWING HEATS UP WITH SECOND ANNUAL CHILI COOK-OFF

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison MacLean

The second annual Chili Cook-off at Black Warrior Brewing company gave the classic competition a new twist: All participants were required to use beer in their recipes, and bonus points were awarded to those that used Black Warrior’s.

All proceeds from the event went to Tuscaloosa’s One Place, a local family resource center.

“We were just trying to think of creative ideas to do a little fundraiser for them and doing something to give back to the community,” says co-owner Eric Hull.

The event received over 20 entries.