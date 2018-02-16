»»BLACK PANTHER PUTS NEW SPIN ON SUPERHERO MOVIES

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

Black Panther hits movie theaters tonight.

Its cultural footprint is already huge with people turning the movie’s attendance into an event with many planning to dress in African attire in celebration.

Its a movie with a mostly black cast and an African-American director. This movie is about what it means to be black in both America and Africa.

“From a moral imperative you want to make a more diverse set of representation…but creating a complete out of the box kind of black cultural representation that are more forward looking with more possibilities for identity and society, a radically retold shaping of society.” said Dr. Morgan Stacy an associate professor of American studies at the University of Alabama.

The film is projected to bring in over $170 million.

The filmmakers hope it will encourage studios to invest in more mainstream, racially diverse films.

There are three showings tonight at the Cobb Theater- Hollywood 16 cinemas.

