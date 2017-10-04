»»BLACK LEADERS OF TUSCALOOSA FIGHT CRIME

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Adrianne Jenkins

Crime in Tuscaloosa has been a major issue recently calling several black leaders to come together and find ways to combat the crimes.

District 7 City Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry said crime rates are so high more than just city officials need to help bring crime rates down.

“As an African-American leader in the city, we’re going to put our heads together along with the rest of the African American leaders and see what we can do to talk to our community. Lets talk black to black,” McKinstry said.

Black leaders believe black on black crime is a main issue in Tuscaloosa and they hope discussion will make the community more willing to listen.

The main goal of the leaders is to get the community to help more and to not be afraid to go out. Their solution is to get people to report criminal incidents to prevent more crime to come.

“I think one thing the community can do is begin to report things. They can begin to assist the police officers. You can be anonymous,” McKinstry said. “You can help identify things that are not normal in your community, and that’s what’s going to help us take back the things that are taking place block by block.”

The meeting date will be announced at a later time.