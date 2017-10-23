»»BLACK HAIR CARE PRODUCTS IN THE CENTER OF CONTROVERSY AT A TUSCALOOSA DOLLAR GENERAL

Dollar General, located in the Mcfarland Plaza in Tuscaloosa is in the center of controversy, Racial Discrimination.

“We were in line and I noticed there were black products up in the front and I noticed it was all grouped together. So, I kind of turned around looked to see where were the white products, because I knew it was originally in the back” says Jaela Avery, a concerned Dollar General Shopper.

Avery said it was alarming.

WVUA 23 News spoke with the Manager of Dollar General, who couldn’t go on camera.

But, says the decision to move the black hair products was made by the Corporate Office.

She says she didn’t understand why it was a problem, because she also keeps cigarettes up front as well.

“Everybody smokes cigarettes? Also in every Convenience Store, every Grocery Store, ever Mom And Pop Store, cigarettes are kept where? behind the counter” says Anedrea Avery, A concerned Shopper.

Reverend Tyshawn Gardner, President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference says he visited several other Dollar General stores in Tuscaloosa County and he says no other store had the products in the front.

Gardner says the issue of Theft of Black Hair Care Products are concerning.

“If there’s an issue of Theft, then the proper steps probably should be to invest in greater security measures such as cameras, mirrors, security guards rather than to separate a large proportion of your Merchants which are African Americans” says Reverend Tyshawn Gardner, President of the SCLC.

WVUA 23 News made contact with the Corporate Office and explained the situation to them.

We were told they would call be back.

But, they have not returned our calls.

The SCLC says it will continue to reach out to the Corporate Office to resolve the issue.

As for Jaela and Anedrea Avery, they said this issue will not go away until it’s fix.