»»BIRMINGHAM WORKING ON LURING MOVIE PRODUCTIONS TO ALABAMA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s largest city is opening a new film office in hopes of luring more movie productions to the area.

Film Birmingham is now officially open for business after operating behind the scenes for more than a year.

Film Birmingham, an initiative of Create Birmingham, is planning to launch a website targeting the film industry.

Officials with the film office say that instead of focusing on big-budget movies like Atlanta does, Birmingham will focus on recruiting small-to-mid-size productions.

Film Birmingham is seeking $100,000 in funding from the city of Birmingham to help support the initiative.